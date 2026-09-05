Azerbaijan increasing green electricity production

By the end of 2026, wind power generation will rise nearly sixfold, while solar power output will increase by more than 26%, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Week 2026.

“We expect wind power generation to increase nearly sixfold and solar power generation to rise by more than 26% by the end of this year”, Shahbazov said.

The minister said recent energy crises, along with growing energy demand driven by electrification, digitalization, artificial intelligence and data centers, have shown that a hasty phaseout of fossil fuels does not constitute a successful energy transition.

“The key issue is to build a clean, secure and sustainable energy system at an optimal pace that enables solutions to all environmental challenges,” Shahbazov said.

In this new reality, alongside the creation of new generation capacity, the development of power grids, energy storage systems, energy efficiency and the interconnection of energy systems are equally important,

According to the minister, alongside the implementation of solar and wind energy projects with a total capacity of approximately 8 GW, power grids are currently being strengthened, energy storage systems are being deployed, the flexibility of the energy system is being increased and new energy interconnectors are being developed.

“The results are already reflected in our energy balance. We expect wind power generation to increase nearly sixfold and solar power generation to rise by more than 26% by the end of this year,” Shahbazov said.

He said the integration of approximately 2 GW of solar and wind capacity into the power grid is planned by the end of next year. This will enable a reduction of 2.4 million tons of emissions annually, the energy minister added.

The Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku. As part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week, a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events will be held on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.