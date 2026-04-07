Azerbaijan welcomes US-Iran-ceasefire

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding the ceasefire declared between the United States and Iran.

"We welcome the ceasefire announced between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that Baku highly appreciate the efforts of all parties that mediated the achievement of this ceasefire.

"We hope that the ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as to establishing lasting peace and stability," the statement reads.

The ministry called on the parties to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust.