Lavrov: Construction of NPP in Kazakhstan is flagship project

The construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan with Russian support represents a flagship cooperation project between Moscow and Astana, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at a press conference following talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev.

"The construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant, using a Russian design, is intended to be a flagship joint project for the coming years",

Sergey Lavrov said.

He noted that the plant's construction will become part of a new sector of the Kazakh economy.

Russian state corporation Rosatom is set to lead the project.

The facility is planned for completion by 2035-2036 in the village of Ulken in the Almaty region.