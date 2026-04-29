Grain and fertilizers to be shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan today

Grain and fertilizer will be sent to Armenia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan today.

The cargo will be dispatched from the Bilajari Railway Station of Azerbaijan Railways.

In October, 2025, Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On April 24, a freight train consisting of five wagons carrying Russian wheat with a total weight of 350 tons was sent to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.