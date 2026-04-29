Pashinyan hails Shahin Mustafayev's visit to Armenia as historic

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has lauded the “historic” reciprocal visits by Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers.

Pashinyan was asked to comment on Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev’s recent visit to Armenia.

“A very important event has taken place. I consider the visits of the deputy prime ministers of the two countries to be part of the institutionalization logic of the historical peace process,” Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that he is very glad that the sides have reached this stage.

On April 29, Armenia and Azerbaijan held the 13th meeting of the border delimitation and security commissions, led by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. The meeting took place in Armenia, while the previous one was held in Azerbaijan.