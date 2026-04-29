Caspian Sea must remain zone of peace - Russian FM

The U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran has negatively affected the Caspian Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev.

"The Caspian region must remain a zone of peace and cooperation," Sergey Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat noted that the strike on the Anzali seaport infrastructure on the Caspian Sea was unacceptable.