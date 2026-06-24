Azerbaijani Minister of Economy meets with Astrakhan region vice-governor

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Vice‑Governor and Chairman of the Government of Russia's Astrakhan Region Denis Afanasyev to discuss ways of strengthening regional economic relations.

Jabbarov said that the talks covered cooperation in industry, trade, transport, logistics, humanitarian affairs and other fields.

"During our meeting with Denis Afanasyev, Vice-Governor and Chairman of the Government of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, we exchanged views on strengthening regional economic relations and expanding cooperation in industry, trade, transport, logistics and other areas," Mikayil Jabbarov said.

"We also highlighted the importance of strengthening business platforms to further deepen ties between our business communities," he noted.