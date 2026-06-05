Israeli army eliminates Hamas military wing leader

The Israeli army killed Hamas' military leader, Farwana. Earlier, the Israeli military had killed the organization's chief financier, Khrizim.

The IDF conducted an operation in the southern Gaza Strip. During this operation, the leader of Hamas military wing, Muhanad Usman Yassin Farwana, was killed, Israeli media reported, citing the IDF.

"Farwana rose through the ranks during the war, and recently developed numerous terrorist plans against Israeli forces, posing threat to the military operation in the Gaza Strip,”

– the IDF reported.

In late May, the Israeli military killed Ihab Khrizim, who was responsible for Hamas financial operations.