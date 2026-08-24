Azerbaijani companies to engage in gold mining in Uzbekistan

Azerbaijani companies plan to participate in the development of gold deposits, geological exploration, silver ore processing and rare earth metals mining in Uzbekistan, according to the Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Ministry's press office.

AzerGold plans to participate in the development of the Akba gold deposit in the Kitab district in the Kashkadarya region. In addition, the company will conduct geological exploration at promising sites in the Nurata district in the Navoi region.

Uzbekgeologorazvedka said in 2025 that the Akba deposit held mineable gold reserves of more than 13 tonnes, included in the state register. Follow-up exploration could reveal up to 50 more tonnes.

Another project involves the extraction of rare earth metals in the Navoi, Tashkent, and Jizzakh regions. Neqsol Holding will be the Azerbaijani partner.

In addition, a silver ore processing plant is planned for the Namangan region in collaboration with the Sur Gold and Silver Project.