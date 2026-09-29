Armenia approves 2027 draft state budget

Armenia's government approved the draft state budget for 2027, projecting a deficit of 468.2 billion drams and inflation of 3–4%.

Consolidated revenues are projected at 3,829.9 billion drams, with expenditures at 4,298.1 billion drams, according to the Cabinet's press service.

Regional budgets for 2027 are projected at 417.6 billion drams in both revenues and expenditures.

The inflation target is set at 3% with a one‑point deviation either way, serving as a benchmark for the Central Bank's monetary policy in 2027.

The draft will be submitted to parliament soon. Once adopted, the law takes effect on January 1, 2027.

($1 = 364 Armenian drams)