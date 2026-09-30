Vestnik Kavkaza

US strengthens air defense systems in Qatar and Saudi Arabia

US strengthens air defense systems in Qatar and Saudi Arabia
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Pentagon is deploying two additional Patriot missile batteries to Qatar and Saudi Arabia to protect oil infrastructure, Axios reported.

Washington aims to show that US forces can defend critical facilities belonging to regional allies if military action against Iran resumes, the outlet said, adding that additional troops are also being sent to the region.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that President Donald Trump is preparing to strike Iran again after the midterm congressional elections.

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