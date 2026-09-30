Vestnik Kavkaza

Kyrgyzstan launches its first satellite into space

Kyrgyzstan launches its first satellite into space
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kyrgyzstan launched its first satellite on October 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, the Kyrgyz president's administration reported.

President Sadyr Japarov attended the launch during his working visit to the US.

The satellite will be operated from a centre in Bishkek and will monitor farmland, forests, pastures, glaciers, and water bodies, track wildfires, droughts, and floods, and help identify illegal waste dumps and unauthorised use of subsoil resources.

 

 

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