Kyrgyzstan launches its first satellite into space

Kyrgyzstan launched its first satellite on October 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, the Kyrgyz president's administration reported.

President Sadyr Japarov attended the launch during his working visit to the US.

The satellite will be operated from a centre in Bishkek and will monitor farmland, forests, pastures, glaciers, and water bodies, track wildfires, droughts, and floods, and help identify illegal waste dumps and unauthorised use of subsoil resources.