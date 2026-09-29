Construction of Georgian section of East-West Highway continues

Georgia continues work on the construction of the East-West Highway section on its territory, with Regional Development Minister Revaz Sokhadze speaking about the project’s importance.

Implementation of the East-West Highway project is continuing in Georgia, Regional Development Minister Revaz Sokhadze said.

He stressed that the construction of the highway was a strategic choice for Georgia, and that the project is among the government’s key priorities.

“The implementation of this project reduces travel time and logistics costs, improves transport connectivity between Georgia’s regions, and also creates new opportunities for local residents and businesses,”

– Revaz Sokhadze said.

The minister said the highway has currently been built over approximately 325 km.