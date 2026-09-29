UAE sets up investigative team for Flydubai incident - Media

The UAE Public Prosecutor's Office has ordered the formation of an investigative team to examine the Flydubai incident, WAM reported, citing sources.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential terrorist act, according to the agency.

The team, working with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, is establishing the full circumstances of the event, focusing on whether it was premeditated or linked to terrorist activity.

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia yesterday after a fight between two pilots, one of whom suffered a knife wound. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz suggested it may have been an attempted terrorist attack.