Türkiye and UN preparing talks with Russia and Ukraine

Türkiye and the UN are preparing talks with Russia and Ukraine aimed at a Black Sea ceasefire, informed sources say.

A closed‑door meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly late last month launched the initiative, with representatives from Türkiye, the US, European nations, India, and Egypt taking part, Bloomberg reported.

"Türkiye and the United Nations are preparing new talks on a Black Sea ceasefire involving Russia and Ukraine",

a source said.

New meetings could take place as early as this month, with representatives from the Switzerland‑based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue acting as mediators.