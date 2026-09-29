Aeroflot resumes Moscow-Abu Dhabi flights

Aeroflot is operating its first direct Moscow–Abu Dhabi flight since March, following the spring suspension of passenger services to the Middle East.

The flight is being operated with a Boeing 737, with a scheduled flight time of 5 hours 48 minutes, according to Sheremetyevo Airport's online board.

Flights to the Middle East were suspended in spring due to hostilities involving Iran. Aeroflot resumed Dubai routes in summer, and Pobeda has been expanding its UAE programme this autumn.

Direct flights to Abu Dhabi are available from Moscow and Sochi. A one-way Aeroflot ticket from Moscow starts at 48,000 rubles, while a round-trip's price with Etihad Airways is 46,000 rubles, and flights from Sochi cost 14,200 rubles.