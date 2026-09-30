Baku and Moscow maintain good-neighbourly relations - Hajiyev

Russian‑Azerbaijani relations are stable and grounded in good‑neighbourliness, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, said during the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku.

"As for our immediate neighbors, geography is our destiny. Just as in biology we cannot choose our parents, in geopolitics we cannot choose our neighbors. This is our destiny, and we must live together. Therefore, I am glad that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are now stable and normal, and are developing in a spirit of good-neighbourliness",

Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev noted that geography is a given and expressed satisfaction with the current state of ties.