Peace in South Caucasus opens new economic opportunities - Jabbarov

Speaking at the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated that peace in the South Caucasus has opened a new economic dimension for the region.

"Peace opens up a new dimension. The agreements reached in Washington in August 2025 have opened a new chapter for the South Caucasus as well",

Jabbarov said.

According to Jabbarov, the Zangezur Corridor will link mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and later connect to Middle Corridor infrastructure. The Minister also expressed confidence that Central Asian states are seeking to increase throughput capacity.

"We see how, thanks to this, connectivity is being transformed from an aspiration into projects that can be financed",

the minister said.

Jabbarov explained that, lacking direct access to the open ocean, Azerbaijan is investing heavily in transport and logistics, including the Middle Corridor and the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat, to strengthen connectivity and reduce geographic vulnerability.