Vestnik Kavkaza

TurkStream sets nine-month record for gas exports to Europe

TurkStream sets nine-month record for gas exports to Europe
© Photo: Lev Lyubinov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia set a record for gas exports to Europe via TurkStream in the first nine months of 2026, with supplies rising 1.4% year‑on‑year to 13.2 billion cubic metres, according to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) data.

Last year, TurkStream deliveries to Europe rose 8.3% to a record 18.1 bcm.

In September, however, exports along the route fell to 1.34 bcm, showing a 17% decrease from August and a 13% drop from September 2025, partly due to maintenance on the Bulgarian section of the pipeline extension.

The average utilisation rate for TurkStream flows towards Europe in September also fell 13% year‑on‑year and 14% month‑on‑month.

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