Vestnik Kavkaza

AZAL resumes flights on Baku-Astrakhan route

AZAL resumes flights on Baku-Astrakhan route
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan Airlines AZAL has resumed flights from Baku to Astrakhan and back after a one-and-a-half-year hiatus. The flights will operate three times a week.

Azerbaijani carrier AZAL has resumed flights on the Astrakhan-Baku route after a break lasting 1.5 years, Russia’s Transport Ministry informs.

“From September 30, after a one-and-a-half-year break, AZAL is resuming regular flights between Astrakhan and the capital of Azerbaijan,”

– Russia’s Transport Ministry reported. 

The ministry said 83 people arrived in Astrakhan on the first flight from Baku, while 103 passengers flew back.

The flights will be operated on Embraer E-190 aircraft. Flights from Baku to Astrakhan and back will operate three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight time is 1 hour and 25 minutes.

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