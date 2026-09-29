Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump calls US troop withdrawal from Iraq a great day

Дональд Трамп
© Photo: Website of the White House

US President Donald Trump commented on the end of the US military operation in Iraq, describing its final completion as a great day.

Today, when US forces have fully withdrawn from Iraq, is a great day for America, US President Donald Trump said.

The president confirmed that the last US forces are leaving Iraq today.

“It took a very long time, and very bad decisions led us to get involved in this quagmire, but soon it will become part of history. It is a Great Day for America,”

– Donald Trump said. 

The US leader noted that Iraq will be left under the leadership of “wonderful” new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who won the election with Washington’s support.

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