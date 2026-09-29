Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian delegation left New York after UNGA as scheduled

Iranian delegation left New York after UNGA as scheduled
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN says its delegation left New York on September 28 after the UN General Assembly High‑Level Week, according to a pre‑arranged schedule, refuting reports that the State Department demanded an urgent departure.

"The Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated to the US Department of State in advance on September 17. Having achieved nothing, the State Department has resorted to propagating baseless and worthless news",

the statement reads.

Axios reported, citing sources, that Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanded the immediate departure of the Iranian delegation due to an impasse in talks, though the sources noted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was scheduled to return to Tehran on Monday evening regardless.

President Donald Trump confirmed negotiations were taking place via intermediaries. Araghchi also confirmed contacts, specifying Qatar's involvement and that Tehran awaits Washington's response to its proposals.

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