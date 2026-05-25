Vestnik Kavkaza

Internet access to be restored in Iran soon

Internet access to be restored in Iran soon
© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a directive to lift restrictions on internet access in the country, the Tasnim news agency said, citing a source in the Iranian communications ministry.

According to the source, the directive envisaging the restoration of internet access as it was in late 2025 - early 2026 was submitted to the communications ministry some time ago.

According to the international internet monitoring service NetBlocks, internet has been practically inaccessible in Iran for more than 86 days.

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