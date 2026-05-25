US strikes targets in southern Iran

The U.S. military struck a number of targets in southern Iran, Fox News reported, citing Tim Hawkins, a primary spokesperson for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin said.

According to Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin said., targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. Namely, two boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were destroyed in the attack near Bandar Abbas and one missile launch site.

Earlier, U.S. officials told Fox News that the framework agreement with Iran was “95% there” as of Sunday.