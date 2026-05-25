More than 100 families return to Azerbaijan's Aghdam

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam as part of the "Great Return" program in line with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev..

At this stage, 110 families, comprising 417 people, have been resettled to the city of Aghdam.

Prior to that, the families had temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.

Earlier, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions Emin Huseynov said that by the end of this year, another 30,000 people will have moved to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.