Azerbaijan to build gas turbine power plant in Serbia

Azerbaijan has approved an intergovernmental agreement with Serbia to build a gas turbine power plant in the city of Nis, the Azerbaijani president's press service said.

"President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Monday approving the intergovernmental agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia to design, build and operation of a gas turbine power plant in Serbia, signed on February 15, 2026, in Belgrade," the statement reads.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR) will implement the agreement after it goes into effect, according to Report.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will notify the Serbian government when internal formalities for the agreement to go into effect have been completed.