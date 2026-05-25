Karabakh may host Russia-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary meeting

Russia’s Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Evdokimov has put forward a proposal to arrange a meeting of the Russian and Azerbaijani MPs in Karabakh.

The Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan may host a meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani MPs, Russia’s Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Evdokimov said during a business panel titled “Investing in the Caspian Region”.

According to him, the meeting of parliamentary representatives of the two countries is scheduled to take place in June.

"I support the idea that this meeting should not necessarily be held in Baku, but perhaps in Karabakh, for example in Shusha," Mikhail Evdokimov said.

The ambassador stressed that in Shusha, the visitors would be able to see the extent of the reconstruction work carried out in the Karabakh region.