China opposes US sanctions against Iran

Beijing has reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral restrictions on Iran not authorised by the UN Security Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

The statement followed questions about whether China would allow Iranian aircraft to land after new US sanctions on Iran's aviation sector.

Media reported that an aircraft of Iran's Mahan Air, en route from Tehran, landed in Guangzhou. A number of countries have temporarily suspended flight permits for Iranian carriers amid the US sanctions.