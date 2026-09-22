Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerlan Koshanov elected Head of Kazakhstan's People's Council

Yerlan Koshanov elected Head of Kazakhstan's People's Council
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerlan Koshanov has been appointed to lead Kazakhstan's People's Council, following a vote, according to Akorda.

His candidacy was nominated by President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, who said the body should be led by someone capable of establishing dialogue between the authorities and the public.

Koshanov began his political career in 1995 as a deputy and previously served as Head of the Presidential Administration and Chairman of the Majilis.

The People's Council is a new consultative body under the President, established within the framework of the country's updated Constitution.

 

 

325 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.