Yerlan Koshanov elected Head of Kazakhstan's People's Council

Yerlan Koshanov has been appointed to lead Kazakhstan's People's Council, following a vote, according to Akorda.

His candidacy was nominated by President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, who said the body should be led by someone capable of establishing dialogue between the authorities and the public.

Koshanov began his political career in 1995 as a deputy and previously served as Head of the Presidential Administration and Chairman of the Majilis.

The People's Council is a new consultative body under the President, established within the framework of the country's updated Constitution.