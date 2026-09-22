Lebanon's President proposes oil transit via Lebanon and Syria

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has proposed using Lebanon and Syria as alternative routes for oil transportation amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, noting both countries' strategic Mediterranean location.

"The location of our countries on the Mediterranean coast makes them suitable alternative routes for oil transportation in the event of regional tensions",

Aoun said.

Damascus has backed the initiative, with the two countries potentially creating an economic hub to support post‑war reconstruction.

In late August, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al‑Zaidi directed officials to study supplying oil via Syria's Baniyas and Lebanon's Tripoli ports.