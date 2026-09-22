Israel eliminates head of Hamas finance department in Gaza

The Israeli military killed Muhammad Abu Alwan, head of Hamas's finance department, in a strike on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a joint statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"We will continue to hunt down Hamas commanders and operatives, combat its sources of funding, and dismantle its terrorist infrastructure",

the statement said.

According to the statement, Israel will not allow Hamas to regroup and will not stop until the group is eliminated from Gaza.