US hopes Putin will accept G20 summit invitation

Washington has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Miami in December, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, expressing hope that Putin will accept the invitation.

Marco Rubio made the corresponding statement after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which took place today on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We invited President Putin... We hope that's an invitation he'll accept",

Marco Rubio said.

Rubio added that a new Russia‑US summit has not yet been considered, stressing that any such meeting between Putin and Donald Trump must be prepared.