Türkiye sees rise in alternative vacation styles

Tourists are increasingly choosing resorts and vacation styles based on specific interests and budgets rather than viewing Türkiye solely as a beach destination, travel agent Bekir Dolmuş told RIA Novosti.

He said vacationers are opting for nature‑focused locations, culinary tours, or wellness programs. Antalya and Belek remain popular for classic family holidays, while Bodrum, Marmaris, and Fethiye are gaining ground among those interested in yachting, sightseeing, and nature.

Cost is no longer the deciding factor, with travellers willing to switch regions for a better mix of services and experiences, Dolmuş added.

He also noted that Russians are increasingly combining coastal relaxation with exploring new regions of Türkiye.