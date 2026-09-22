Vestnik Kavkaza

Central Banks of Georgia and Hungary agree to strengthen cooperation

Central Banks of Georgia and Hungary agree to strengthen cooperation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The National Bank of Georgia and the Central Bank of Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding in Tbilisi, Georgian media reported.

The document was signed by National Bank Governor Natia Turnava and Hungarian Central Bank Deputy Governor Péter Benő Banai.

The memorandum provides for cooperation and exchange of expertise in monetary policy, international reserve management, payment systems, and financial services development, as well as regulation and supervision of financial institutions.

The meeting also discussed prospects for deepening cooperation between the two central banks.

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