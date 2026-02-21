Baku and Tbilisi increase trade turnover

Trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia reached $77.9 million in January 2026, reflecting an increase of nearly $5 million compared to the same period last year, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

The volume of bilateral trade rose by $4.8 million, or 6.6%, relative to January 2025 figures.

Azerbaijani exports to Georgia totalled $69.3 million in the first month of the year, marking a year-on-year increase of approximately 7.3%.

The Committee further noted that Georgia ranked among the top three destinations for Azerbaijani non-oil exports. Non-oil shipments to Georgia amounted to $31.617 million in January, representing a nearly 20% increase compared to the same month in 2025.

Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover for January stood at $3.538 billion, a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 30.5%, from the previous year's figures.