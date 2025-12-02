Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku elected to UNESCO Cultural Property Protection Committee
© Photo: the UNESCO website

Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property for the 2025-2029 term.

The Committee is responsible for ensuring the protection of cultural property during armed conflicts, overseeing compliance with the 1954 Hague Convention and its Second Protocol, and providing technical, legal, and institutional assistance to states.

Azerbaijan’s re-election reflects its strong international standing in cultural heritage preservation, its active engagement on global platforms, and its consistent national policy in this field.

Azerbaijan previously served on the Committee from 2021 to 2025.

