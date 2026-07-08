Baku sums up interim results of Yerevan settlement

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about progress in the process of border delimitation with Armenia and recalled that a peace agreement can only be signed after territorial claims against Azerbaijan are removed from the Armenian constitution.

“Work on the delimitation process continues between the two countries. Relevant commissions have been established at the level of both countries. Numerous regulatory and legal acts have also been adopted. Certain agreements have been reached stipulating that the delimitation process will proceed from north to south. For its part, Azerbaijan has completed all the work necessary for the final approval of the peace agreement,” Bayramov said.

According to the minister, the delimitation of approximately 13 km of the state border with Armenia has already been completed, and demarcation work has also been carried out in these sections. He noted the first positive results of the work carried out are already evident.

The diplomat emphasized that Azerbaijan has fully fulfilled all of its obligations for a peace treaty with Armenia to be signed.

"The Armenian side has stated that the new Constitutional Act will not contain any reference to the previous Act of Independence. In that case, there will be no obstacles left to achieving peace. The sooner this happens, the better,” Bayramov said.

He noted that they expect new developments related to the TRIPP project to emerge in the near future. According to the minister, initial negotiations on the TRIPP project are underway with the U.S. and Armenia.

“However, both the starting and ending points of the route are located on Azerbaijani territory. Therefore, our American colleagues are keeping us informed about the project’s progress. Work is currently underway to prepare the necessary documentation. We expect new updates on this matter in the near future,” Bayramov said.