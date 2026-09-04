Baku to нost Climate Week 4 ahead of COP31 in Antalya

The Climate Week 4, aimed at drawing greater international attention to environmental protection issues, will begin in Baku in two days. The event will precede the COP31 climate conference in Türkiye, which is due to start a month later.

The Climate Week 4 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will open in Baku on Monday, September 7, as one of the major international events leading up to the global COP31 climate forum in Antalya.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani capital will host the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026).

After Azerbaijan hosted COP29 in 2024, the country became one of the most active international players on issues related to monitoring changes in the Earth’s climate. Next week, Baku will once again provide a platform for discussions on implementing previously adopted major climate-related decisions and strengthening cooperation among states in combating undesirable climate change.