Beijing calls on Washington to listen to the international community and to return to talks with Moscow on arms control, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said.

"On New START, China has made clear its position on multiple occasions. We hope the U.S. will resume dialogue with Russia on strategic stability," Lin Jian said.

The diplomat stressed that the U.S. accusation of Chinese nuclear explosive tests is completely groundless. According to Lin Jian, China opposes the U.S.’s fabrication of pretexts for its own resumption of nuclear tests.

The New START Treaty, the last international legal restriction on the deployment of nuclear weapons, expired on February 5 due to Washington’s refusal to extend it. The U.S. said that they hope to strike a better deal involving China.