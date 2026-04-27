Vestnik Kavkaza

Belousov holds talks with Iran's Deputy Defense Minister

Belousov holds talks with Iran's Deputy Defense Minister
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held negotiations with his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Talaei-Nik Reza in Bishkek on April 27.

The Russian minister noted that Russia advocates for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Iran and supports the republic's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We advocate for resolving the conflict exclusively through diplomatic means. We support Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I wish the brotherly Iranian people and its armed forces resilience and courage in overcoming all threats facing the country. We are ready to do everything possible to resolve this situation," Belousov said.

He expressed confidence that Moscow and Tehran, as before, will support each other under any development of the situation.

In turn, the Iranian military commander thanked Belousov for the opportunity to meet and discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation.

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