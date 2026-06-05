Lebanon reports new casualties and injuries due to Israeli strikes

Lebanon updated information on death toll and casualties from Israeli strikes. The total number of casualties from military action since the beginning of March has reached nearly 3,600.

On Saturday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health published the information on death toll and injuries from Israeli strikes. According to the ministry, 35 people were killed and 120 were injured in Israeli air strikes.

"The total number of fatalities since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 3,593, and 10,990 injured,”

– the Lebanese Ministry of Health informed.

The ministry noted that Israeli air strikes are ongoing, so casualty figures may change.