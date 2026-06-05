Vestnik Kavkaza

Kuwaiti Armed Forces intercepted 7 Iranian Missiles

Карта Персидского залива
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kuwaiti Armed Forces intercepted 7 Iranian ballistic missiles. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

The Kuwaiti Army reported the interception and destruction of 7 ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory.

"At dawn today, the Armed Forces detected and destroyed 7 Iranian ballistic missiles in Kuwaiti airspace. They were intercepted over several residential areas, causing some debris to fall,”

– the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense informed.

According to the Ministry of Defense, missile debris damaged urban infrastructure, but there were no casualties. The ministry continues to carry out its missions to defend the country's territory.

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