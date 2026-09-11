Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin, Tokayev hold informal meeting in New Delhi

Владимир Путин и Касым-Жомарт Токаев
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India’s capital, New Delhi.

An informal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit currently being held in New Delhi, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the presidents met after a formal reception hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participants of the BRICS summit.

“The president invited to simply have an informal conversation,”

- Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin arrived in India yesterday. His working visit will last three days. The purpose of the visit is to take part in events of the BRICS summit, which is being held in New Delhi on September 12-13.

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