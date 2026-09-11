Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia receives 372 mln in direct investment from Russia

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© Photo: Lev Lyubinov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian authorities said the country received $37.2 mln in direct investment from Russia in the first half of this year, with most of the funds invested in real estate.

According to data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office, GeoStat, Russia provided Georgia with $37.2 mln in direct investment between January and June 2026

The largest share of the funds, $26.7 mln, was invested in real estate, accounting for nearly 72% of the total. Construction ($4.8 mln) and manufacturing ($3.5 mln) also ranked among the top three sectors.

In total, Georgia received $750 mln in foreign direct investment in the first six months of this year. The figure was down 21% from the same period last year.

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