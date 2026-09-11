Archaeologists find pottery kiln, 200 coins and human remains in Sukhum

Interesting archaeological finds have been made in Sukhum, the capital of Abkhazia. They include a large kiln, believed to have been used for pottery, as well as coins and the remains of two people.

Abkhaz archaeologists excavating in Sukhum have found human remains, an ancient kiln, coins and parts of a cannon, Alik Gabelia, dean of the History Faculty at Abkhazia State University, who is leading the excavation, said.

According to him, the kiln has a perimeter of over 6 metres. It was made of refractory bricks, meaning temperatures inside could have reached around 1,000 degrees Celsius. Scientists believe the structure may have been used to produce construction ceramics.

Around 200 coins were found near the kiln. The burial sites of a man and a woman were also discovered nearby, with the woman wearing a signet ring on her finger.