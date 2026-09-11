Putin: UAE is one of Russia's closest countries in the region

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates during a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates is among Russia’s closest countries in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Russian president noted that this year Russia and the UAE are marking an anniversary: 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Putin said that much had changed over those decades, both in the world and in relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

“The United Arab Emirates has become one of the closest countries to us in the region,”

— Vladimir Putin.