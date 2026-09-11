Iran, Oman reach agreement on Strait of Hormuz, source says

Tehran and Muscat have reached a final agreement, fully coordinating the route for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, an informed source reports.

A final agreement on the shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz was reached during talks between Iran and Oman, Iranian news agency Tasnim reports, citing a source.

According to the source, the official announcement on the agreement will be made very soon in the presence of foreign ministers from Gulf countries.

The source said the agreement was concluded only by Tehran and Muscat. Other participants in the meeting were invited only to be briefed on the details of the route and shipping regulations.

He added that the agreement stipulates that the entrance to the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz lies entirely within the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran. As for the outbound route, part of it also extends into Iran’s territorial waters.