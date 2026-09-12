Vestnik Kavkaza

Wildfires in Türkiye not affect demand for tours among Russians - ATOR

Wildfires in Türkiye not affect demand for tours among Russians - ATOR
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Forest fires in Türkiye have not negatively affected demand from Russian tourists, Maya Lomidze, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

"No. This happens every year. There are seasonal things in Türkiye – discussions on how to cancel all inclusive, and forest fires. Neither one nor the other affects demand",

Lomidze said.

According to Lomidze, Türkiye remains one of the most popular autumn destinations for Russians, accounting for about half of all foreign tour sales for September and October.

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