Representatives of the business communities of Russia, the United States and Germany will gather for a business forum next year, Russian presidential special envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev said.

Moscow, Washington and Berlin have planned a Russia-US-Germany business forum for 2027, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the RDIF, said.

“It has already received support in Germany from the Alternative for Germany party, and we have already received more than 20 inquiries from German businesses, and they are coming to us in a flood,”

- Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to the RDIF head, the US Chamber of Commerce and Industry also supports holding the event. Given this, he added, the forum will definitely take place.

The Russian president’s special envoy said the planned forum would serve as an example of how business dialogue can in practice help overcome barriers that globalists, leftists and liberals are seeking to establish in Europe.

Speaking about the venue, Dmitriev said two proposals had already been received, one from a Middle Eastern country and the other from a country near the Middle East. He added that neutrality would be among the criteria considered when choosing the venue and that a final decision would be known by the end of the year.