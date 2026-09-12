Türkiye adopts Azerbaijani experience in caviar production

Türkiye is studying Azerbaijan's experience in sturgeon breeding and caviar production, the Turkish Central Fisheries Research Institute (SUMAE), operating under the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policy (TAGEM) of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry reported.

The institute is examining Baku's industrial caviar production methods as part of bilateral cooperation, with particular attention to breeding endangered sturgeon in special pools.

Trabzon specialists are assessing marine and inland water resources, including the Black Sea, which accounts for about 80% of Türkiye's fisheries.

Special events are currently being held in Trabzon to prepare for COP31, which will take place in Antalya in November.